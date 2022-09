Homicide suspect taken into custody following West Philly standoff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A standoff has ended in West Philadelphia with police taking a homicide suspect into custody on Friday. Investigators say the man barricaded himself inside a home on the 5400 block of Race Street.

The standoff ended with no injuries.