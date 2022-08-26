Break-in leads to shooting inside West Philadelphia apartment, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police believe a break-in led to a shooting in West Philadelphia on Friday morning. Investigators say a man was shot just after 2 a.m. in his apartment on the 5200 block of Chestnut Street.

A 29-year-old man is now in stable condition after he was shot twice in the abdomen.

The victim tells police he confronted the gunman inside his apartment just before the shooting and that he knows the shooter.