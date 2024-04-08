Watch CBS News
3 shot in West Philadelphia: police

By Tom Ignudo

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people were shot in West Philadelphia on Monday, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Chancellor Street at around 5:40 p.m.

The victims are being taken to the hospital, but their conditions aren't known at this time. 

It's unclear what led to the shooting. 

Earlier in the day in West Philly, a 17-year-old and 22-year-old woman were shot at the Tiffany Fletcher Rec Center, previously known as the Mill Creek Recreation Center, in the area of the 5000 block of Ogden Street just before 4 p.m., according to police.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

April 8, 2024

