3 shot in West Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people were shot in West Philadelphia on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Chancellor Street at around 5:40 p.m.

The victims are being taken to the hospital, but their conditions aren't known at this time.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

Earlier in the day in West Philly, a 17-year-old and 22-year-old woman were shot at the Tiffany Fletcher Rec Center, previously known as the Mill Creek Recreation Center, in the area of the 5000 block of Ogden Street just before 4 p.m., according to police.

