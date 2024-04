PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people were shot at a rec center in West Philadelphia on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of 5049 Parrish Street at around 3:45 p.m., according to police.

Both victims were taken to the hospital but their conditions aren't known at this time.

No arrests have been made and the motive for the shooting is unclear, police said.

