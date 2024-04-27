Community members gather for a day of healing in West Philadelphia after Eid al-Fitr shooting

Healing Together: West Philadelphia community comes together following Eid al-Fitr shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Food, vendors and much-needed conversation happened at a community day event in West Philadelphia on Saturday.

"The community needs it. We as people, we need it," said community member Faye Ball.

"Today was a day for healing," said Farida Boyer.

The community gathered at the Philadelphia Masjid more than two weeks after a shooting happened at the end of a Ramadan event at nearby Clara Muhammad Square.

It was a traumatic incident that ended with multiple people injured and five people arrested.

"[Today] is really about the therapeutic need that each and every person have for going through that kind of experience," said Saifullah Muhammad with the Philadelphia Masjid.

Ball said she was at the event when the shooting turned a celebration into chaos. She and others returned to the scene where the violence happened to show solidarity.

"Today is a good day. I was excited I woke up early just to be here," Ball said. "I'm back. I'm here. This is my community. This is where I grew up. This is the masjid that I attend. I'm here."

Community members were offered counseling services at the masjid to talk about their trauma. They said this is just the beginning of a long healing process, but they have hope and faith that peace in the community will once again be restored.

"People are traumatized and it didn't feel safe. We wanted to let them know they can come out today, enjoy community activities in a safe environment," said Kenneth Nuriddin with the Philadelphia Masjid. "We wanted to ensure them that the incident that took place is not going to deter us from living a life that is peaceful and a life that we feel [is] secure."