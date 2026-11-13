More trees coming to Philadelphia as part of new community project to make city healthier

More trees are coming to Philadelphia. The new community project that launched Friday is being funded by Penn Medicine and is designed to make the city healthier.

Mayor Cherelle Parker was with a group of city leaders planting a tree in West Philadelphia's Carroll Park. It marked the start of a new initiative to expand green spaces in the city.

"We are here to celebrate real partnership, real action and real dollars being put to work for our neighborhoods," Parker said.

Penn Medicine is investing $3 million in the project through a collaboration called "Deeply Rooted" to make neighborhoods healthier.

"The impact of trees on health is vast," Dr. Gina South, a Penn emergency medicine physician and researcher, said.

South says one example is, "Women who are pregnant, who live around areas with more trees have better cardiovascular outcomes."

Research shows trees improve air quality and help with temperature control, and they can lower stress levels and improve community connection. Plus, there's less gun violence in neighborhoods where trees are planted.

"Gun violence went down up to 29% in those spaces," South said.

The new planting project is starting in Carroll Park and Cobbs Creek, which were hard hit in July with a microburst storm. It will expand into 14 neighborhoods with the planting of 700 trees.

"I think it's great," Rhena McClain, who has always lived in the neighborhood, said.

McClain is excited about the new tree project that will provide what's called a canopy of greenery.

"What it means is that we'll have the canopy and green space we need for healthy families and just for us to enjoy our lives every day," McClain said.

A greener Philly is part of the mayor's commitment. Parker calls herself a tree nut: "I want you to know it is true. I love trees and I love our parks."

The Parker administration has planted more than 18,000 trees in the past three years. Penn Medicine's $3 million investment will help plant hundreds more over the next three years.