Families of 9/11 victims honor their loved ones at West Philadelphia mural

For many families of the people killed on 9/11, emotions are still as raw as they were on that day in 2001. But while loved ones mourn, they also celebrate the lives of those they lost.

Some families of the victims gathered at a West Philadelphia mural Sunday to honor their loved ones and reflect on the legacies they left behind.

"All of them had beautiful smiles. All of them," said Elsie Goss-Caldwell, mother of Kenneth Caldwell. Kenneth Caldwell, 30, was working on the 102nd floor of the North Tower when the planes hit the World Trade Center.

Their smiles are visible on a mural Elsie Goss-Caldwell created at 56th and Thompson streets.

Over the years, she's brought together families who share the same pain to help them heal.

"But out of that has come such beauty," said Barbara Meyer, mother of Kevin Marlo, who was also killed on 9/11.

That beauty was on display at a West Philly firehouse where the victims' loved ones bonded over a meal and reflected on the day that connects them all.

Families also thanked first responders for the work they continue to do in the community. Their sacrifices on 9/11 were also not forgotten.

"This is our way of just remembering not just my brother, but everyone who lost somebody in the World Trade Center. Just remembering everybody, just bringing that day here ... Just an anniversary of a way to say we miss you, we love you, we are still thinking about you. We will not stop thinking about you and we will never stop thinking about that day," said Keisha Caldwell, Kenny's sister.

The tragedy has since turned a group of strangers into a family vowing to never forget the ones they lost.

"We have to honor them every chance we get. Have to," said Keisha Caldwell.