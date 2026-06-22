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Firefighters battling 3-alarm blaze at West Norriton industrial park in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

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Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
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Tom Dougherty

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Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at an industrial park in West Norriton Township in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

Chopper 3 was over the scene of the fire in the 2500 block of Industry Lane just off North Trooper Road. Large flames and thick smoke were seen coming from the building.

montco-fire.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

The building is owned by Superior Play Systems, which makes playground equipment.

No word on what started the fire. Officials say everyone inside the building made it out.

West Norriton officials are encouraging residents to avoid the area and expect traffic delays as firefighters battle the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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