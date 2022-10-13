Watch CBS News
West Chester University exhibit pays tribute to Philadelphia

WEST CHESTER< Pa. (CBS) -- Students at West Chester University are paying tribute to Philadelphia's global heritage. The exhibit is called "Beyond the Bell."

Fifteen students of the museum studies program researched the city's past.

They then tracked down artifacts to display.

The stories range from enslaved African people to immigrant groups and even the mummers.

The exhibit is free.

It is at West Chester University's Museum of Anthropology and Archaeology.

Days and times are limited.

Here is the exhibition's schedule:

  1. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  2. Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  3. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Private appointments and special student-led tours can be made by calling 610-436-2247 or emailing museum@wcupa.edu.

