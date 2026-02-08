2 firefighters, 2 residents taken to hospital after Wilmington, Delaware, house fire

Two firefighters and two residents were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Wilmington, Delaware, Sunday afternoon, the city's fire department said.

Firefighters arrived at the blaze on the 400 block of West 29th Street around 1:40 p.m, and entered the building looking for people trapped inside.

While crews attacked the fire and searched for people inside, two firefighters were burned, according to a news release from Wilmington Fire Chief John Looney's office.

Firefighters determined no one was inside the home and called for extra resources because of the heavy fire conditions and cold weather. They put out the fire in about 45 minutes, according to the fire department.

The wounded firefighters were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. Two residents were evaluated for smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital for treatment, the fire department said. Details about the residents' conditions have not been released.

The fire severely damaged the three-story, semi-detached house, and an adjoining home sustained moderate damage. Both buildings have been deemed uninhabitable, officials said. The Red Cross is helping people who were displaced with emergency housing.

About 50 fire and EMS workers responded to the fire.

The Wilmington Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.