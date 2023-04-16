"We're the underdog": Fans celebrate Sixers Game 1 win in NBA Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 76ers put on quite a show Saturday afternoon cruising past the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

After the Super Bowl and the World Series, the Sixers are now in the spotlight.

On a cloudy and gloomy day in South Philadelphia, the 76ers were the bright spot providing a boost of confidence for fans.

"I had little butterflies in my stomach after the game," Laura Gendelman said. "It's just been really exceptional to watch them all season long and now in the playoffs."

"This game was amazing," Yolanda Dwyer said. "I am so happy, I love [Tyrese] Maxey I just can't wait to see what the team does."

Many fans who went to Game 1 against the Nets came to Chickie's & Pete's to celebrate.

"We're the underdog and we always take it when nobody expects us to," Dante Roberts said.

Roberts and his friends say the energy was electric inside the Wells Fargo Center and they believe the Sixers can sweep the Nets in Round 1.

today was a good day. 💿🔨 pic.twitter.com/X3pTVmPD2M — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 15, 2023

"It was just awesome," Roberts said. "Just making sure we represent because the Sixers are going to the championship and win it for the city."

Fans are now hoping the Sixers are the team that can flip the switch and bring a parade down Broad Street after the Eagles' painful loss in the Super Bowl and after the Phillies fell short in the World Series last year.

"Embiid, I believe he deserves MVP and Harden is just a great piece to the puzzle," Ron Hood said. "And I just feel it in my bones we're going to win the championship."

"Like really awesome," Jackson Williams said. "We want the 76ers to go to the championship. I felt so excited."

"We're partying on Broad Street," one fan said. "Let's win the championship this year."

The last time the 76ers won the NBA Championship was in 1983. It's been 40 years.

Fans believe this is the year and they're ready for Game 2 Monday night.