Phillies receive NLCS rings during pregame ceremony

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies won the National League pennant and had a magical run to the World Series last season, and they were rewarded for that accomplishment.

Two days after Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins raised the 2022 NL pennant at the home opener, the Phillies received their NLCS rings during an on-field ceremony before Sunday's game vs. the Cincinnati Reds. A total of 41 rings were given to 29 players and 12 coaches.

The rings were designed by Jason of Beverly Hills in California.

Each ring contains leather from a game-used baseball from Game 5 of the NLCS vs. the San Diego Padres, where Harper sent the Phillies to the World Series with the swing of his life in the bottom of the eighth.

The ring top features the Phillies' bell logo surrounded by emerald-cut white diamonds in a brick pattern to pay homage to the architectural elements of Citizens Bank Park. It's also a 14-karat white gold ring comprised of 668 gemstones. It includes 49 diamonds, 152 rubies and 97 sapphires.

The ring also features elements of "Dancing On My Own" -- the cover song by Calum Scott and Tiesto that captivated Philadelphia during the Phillies' run -- and Scott Franzke's "Bedlam at the Bank" call as a nod to the fans. The two will be forever synonymous with the team's run to the World Series,

The attendance from Game 5 of the NLCS is inscribed in the Citizens Bank Park seating bowl, and the city of Philadelphia is also represented in the ring with a silhouette of the skyline and Independence Hall in the foreground.

The crowd at CBP gave Hoskins, who's out for the year with a torn ACL, a standing ovation when he got his ring. He was the last player to get his ring, and had plenty of memorable moments during last season's run.

Rhys Hoskins, on a torn ACL, collects his 2022 NL championship ring.



"With the electrifying postseason run that the club had, we knew we needed to design a ring that is symbolic of the galvanizing impact it had on our players, our fans and the city. Jason of Beverly Hills has been the perfect partner to accomplish that goal," Phillies managing partner and CEO John Middleton said. "It's a stunning ring that honors this team's special accomplishment. Jason took what we wanted to the next level. We are thrilled with his work."