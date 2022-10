Roosevelt Boulevard reopens after parts of it were shut down due to house fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Roosevelt Boulevard is back open after a house fire shut down part of the roadway Saturday.

The fire started in a house near Welsh Road just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Crews were able to get it contained within a half hour and the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

There are no reported injuries.