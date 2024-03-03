Overnight road closures to impact I-95 south in Philadelphia, part of ongoing CAP project construction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After two major weekend road closures on Interstate 95 in February, another round of weeknight closures is on deck as crews continue to work on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's $329 million CAP project.

The ongoing construction is among the early stages of the five-year project to connect Center City Philadelphia to the Delaware River Waterfront, and will replace and expand the existing covered section of I-95, as well as add an 11.5-acre pedestrian-friendly park.

Artist reddering (provided by Delaware River Waterfront Corporation)

After a week-long reprieve, the next phase of closures will impact southbound I-95 lanes and the ramp from I-676 to I-95 south. In this phase, PennDOT says crews will install a temporary barrier and restripe the southbound lanes to move traffic away from the median to give workers more space as construction begins on the new piers at Walnut and Chestnut streets.

But these closures are set to happen mostly overnight, instead of throughout an entire weekend.

Here's a look at the weeknight road closures starting on Monday, March 4, weather permitting:

March 4-7, from 7-11 p.m.

Lane closure on southbound I-95 between Market Street and South Street

March 4-7, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-95 south closed between I-676/Callowhill Street (Exit 22) and the Morris Street on-ramp

Alternate route: Drivers will be directed to use the Girard Avenue Interchange (Exit 23) or Callowhill Street to access southbound Columbus Boulevard and the on-ramp to I-95 south at Morris Street

March 4-7, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-676 east ramp to I-95 south (Chester/Philadelphia International Airport) will be closed

Alternate route: Drivers will be directed to exit at the Ben Franklin Bridge and sue 6th Street, Race Street and Columbus Boulevard south to access the on-ramp to I-95 south at Morris Street

On Friday, March 8, the Market Street ramp to I-95 south, which has been closed since Feb. 19, is set to reopen to traffic. Until then, drivers should continue to follow the detour to southbound Columbus Boulevard and get onto I-95 at Morris Street.

Because of the progress made back in February, PennDOT has said it doesn't plan on scheduling any additional weekend closures for demolition along I-95.