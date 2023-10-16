Grab a hoodie, it's going to be a chilly night for Phillies-Diamondbacks on Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's going to feel much more like October for Games 1 and 2 of the National League Championship Series in Philadelphia, so if you're heading down to Citizens Bank Park on Monday night, you might want to bring a hoodie or a jacket.

The Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks open up the NLCS on Monday night, with the first pitch scheduled for 8:07 p.m. Temperatures will be around 55 degrees with 5 mph northwest winds. It will be a cloudy and chilly night, with a shower possible.

Temps will fall to 53 by the game's end.

As of Monday, the forecast for Tuesday's Game 2 appears similar, with temps expected to be around 56 degrees.

As for Monday morning and afternoon, you're going to want to grab an extra layer, as it's the coldest morning of the season thus far at 45 degrees.

It will be a clear and dry morning, so drivers will not have to deal with wet roads. But if you're headed out to walk your dog, take a quick Wawa run, or when you head to work or school, you're going to want to bring at least a hoodie.

In Philadelphia this morning, it's 45 degrees at the airport, which is generally the warm spot in the area.

Temps will climb into the low 60s in the Philadelphia area on Monday, so you won't need anything super heavy. A couple of spotty sprinkles are possible on Monday afternoon too.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Stray shower. High: 62

Tuesday: Clouds, some sun. High 64, Low 47

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 66, Low 47

Thursday: Pick of the week. High 71, Low 48

Friday: Clouding up. High 70, Low 55

Saturday: Rain likely. High 63, Low 56

Sunday: Chilly. High 59, Low 51

