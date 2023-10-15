Phillies grounds crew preps and paints field for Game 1 of the NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Watching paint dry is probably only fun when it's for the Phillies.

The Phillies take on the Diamondbacks on Monday and preparations are underway at Citizens Bank Park.

"Can't put into words how much fun it is to be around the team, to see how much success the team has had and to really be a part of the whole postseason process," Field Operations Manager Caleb Robinson said.

The team's grounds crew was hard at work repainting the 2023 post-season logo and making sure everything was ready for the first NLCS game.

"It's kind of been a sprint to get everything ready for the team to get out here and get their practice in, but that's what we're here for," Robinson said.

Robinson has been with the Phillies for five seasons. He said it takes about 10 gallons of paint and a couple of hours to finish all the artwork on the field.

"Once we have the stencil down, which we had down for the wildcard to begin the process, it doesn't take too long to retrace it. We do have to add another sponsor to the bottom of it, but it's pretty simple," Robinson said.

The windy conditions on Sunday did impact the painting process, but crews were able to work around it and finish the final logo.

"We're getting a little bit of overspray so we kind of have to situate ourselves for factoring in the wind," Robinson said. "We have to do similar things when we're watering the infield on a windy day, like, today."

As the crew puts the finishing touches on the field, all that's left now is for fans to pack the stands.

