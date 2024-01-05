Philadelphia weather: Weekend storm starts out as wet snow, shifts to rain for most of region

NEXT Weather: Where you'll need to shovel snow, where you'll see rain in PA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday will be a dry but chilly day with a morning start of 25 degrees and afternoon temperatures peaking in the upper 30s. It's one of the coldest days this winter.

You'll want the full winter gear for Friday - hat and gloves, maybe a scarf.

Now to the winter storm that's headed our way on Saturday - an event that's looking more wet than white.

Clouds increase Saturday morning before precipitation starts between noon and 2 p.m.

This will likely begin as wet snow near Philadelphia, but quickly changes over to rain.

Snow totals along I-95 will likely be measured in a few hundredths of an inch at most.

The north and west suburbs could see a couple slushy inches of snow before the changeover to rain, which would wash anything away.

If you're in South Jersey and especially at the Jersey Shore, this storm is almost all rain for you.

The best chance to see anything over 2-3 inches would be north of I-78 into the Poconos, where it will stay snow for a longer duration and then possibly mix over later in the evening.

Winter storm alerts are in effect in Carbon, Monroe and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania.

The Poconos themselves will likely remain all snow so this is where the totals will be impressive. At least 6 inches of snow are expected there.

The snow to rain change will lead to localized flooding issues especially in low-lying areas or spots with poor drainage. We could see widespread 1-inch to 2-inch liquid totals.

There are minor threats of coastal flooding with this storm as well.

The other issue with this storm will be the wind. Gusty southeast winds will blanket the area all day Saturday, gusting 30 mph or more by Saturday evening.

The storm will be the strongest Saturday evening, tapering off after midnight Sunday morning.

We are then tracking another major storm for Tuesday bringing a rainy/windy event for our area, which will add to the flooding potential, especially in places that pick up the higher snow totals this weekend.

Warm air off the Atlantic Ocean pushes north and will shift the rain-snow line into the Lehigh Valley Saturday evening. CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Sunny and cold. High 39

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert Day for snow/rain mix across the region. High 38, Low 27

Sunday: Drying out. High 41, Low 36

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 44, Low 31

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert Day for a storm bringing heavy rain and wind. High 53, Low 31

Wednesday: AM rain and wind. High 54, Low 49

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 47, Low 37