Humidity in Philadelphia region decreases Wednesday after possible stray showers. Here's the weather forecast.

Wednesday will be a noticeably better weather day than Tuesday in the Philadelphia region, with stray showers possible early, followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with decreasing humidity.

The shower chance will be much less, but still a few showers are expected here and there, so keep that umbrella handy. It will be a good day for cleaning up any debris that came down from Tuesday's storm.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

Our next big change is a GREAT one.

The humidity goes below "humid" (dewpoint less than 60 degrees) overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning and stays in the comfortable zone through Friday.

By the weekend, it will be up just a tad, but for this time of year it will be relatively dry air, a wonderful weekend to head to the beaches, pools and water parks!

CBS News Philadelphia

By early next week, we'll return to the chance of unsettled weather and higher humidity but we will have several days to enjoy the nice weather for the weekend!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Storms south. High 86, low 73.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 83, low 67.

Friday: Sunny. High 84, low 64.

Saturday: Sunny skies. High 81, low 66.



Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 85, low 66.

Monday: A few storms. High 84, low 70.

Tuesday: Thunderstorms. Severe storms. High 87, low 73.

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