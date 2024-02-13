Philadelphia weather: The snow has ended, but what's NEXT? Two systems to track

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In the wake of Tuesday morning's snow, drier and cooler air has moved into the Philadelphia area, setting the stage for an unseasonably cold and blustery Valentine's Day.

First, however, the concern for icy roads will develop Tuesday night as temperatures return to below freezing and wet roads could become icy into early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures Tuesday night will gradually cool under mostly clear skies and drop into the low 30s and upper 20s through the pre-dawn hours Wednesday.

Lingering wet spots on roads and sidewalks could freeze overnight and result in some black ice early Wednesday morning, especially northwest of the I-95 corridor. Fortunately, once the sun rises, clear skies will allow for plenty of sunshine to help melt any of those icy spots.

Despite the sunshine, however, temperatures Wednesday afternoon will remain unseasonably cool with highs only in the mid-upper 30s. The normal high temperature for the middle of February is 44 degrees. Breezy conditions on Wednesday will add to the chill and keep feels-like temperatures in the 20s for most of the day.

After a sunny, but chilly day Wednesday clouds will begin to return Thursday ahead of a quick-moving clipper system that will arrive by Thursday night. This system looks to bring a small chance for a few rain showers possibly mixing with some snow showers overnight and then clear out of the region by Friday morning.

Impacts from this first system look minimal with no accumulations expected. The sunshine will return for a brief period Friday with high temperatures in the low 40s before another system takes shape out of the Mississippi Valley and tracks east. As the system approaches cloud cover will begin to increase Friday night as temperatures drop into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Below-freezing temperatures will set the stage for any available moisture associated with the approaching storm to potentially produce some snow. Currently, the storm looks to pass south of the region, but enough moisture on the north side of the storm could produce some snow showers with the possibility of some light accumulations into Saturday morning.

Right now, it is still too early to determine specific details, but the system doesn't look likely to produce significant impacts. Regardless, once that system clears the rest of the weekend will be unseasonably cool with highs near 40 degrees. The warmth and the sunshine will then return for next week with temperatures for Presidents' Day in the upper 40s.

Your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: High of 37, low of 28, sunny but blustery

Thursday: High of 43, low of 24, partly sunny

Friday: High of 41, low of 32, sunny and breezy

Saturday: High of 39, low of 30, wintry mix early

Sunday: High of 40, low of 25, partly sunny

Monday: High of 47, low of 28, sunny and pleasant

Tuesday: High of 48, low of 40, partly cloudy