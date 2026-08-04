Storms, humidity return to the Philadelphia region Wednesday. Here's the weather forecast.

Pop-up showers and storms are likely throughout Wednesday in the Philadelphia region, so keep the umbrella handy.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, areas of moderate to heavy rain are, so be sure to be prepared if you are heading out.

In addition, add extra hairspray, as humidity levels will jump dramatically once the warm front pushes through the region.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

The next big change comes in three forms: heat, humidity and storm risks.

Thursday through the weekend will feature daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

CBS News Philadelphia

It will not rain all day or everywhere each day, but outdoor plans may need some flexibility as the unsettled summer pattern continues. It's looking like a heat wave may begin Thursday with highs in the low 90s each day through the weekend.

In addition, the humidity levels will skyrocket with dewpoint temps in the mid-upper 70s for most of the remainder of the week. Get ready to sweat, big time, if you are going to be outdoors. Highs in the low 90s will feel like the triple digits.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Shower, storm. High 86, Low 72

Thursday: Hot, pop-up storm. High 92, Low 77

Friday: Hot, pop-up storm. High 92, Low 77

Saturday: Hot, thunderstorm. High 91, Low 76

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 89, Low 76

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 93, Low 75

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 88, Low 75

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