Nice Saturday in Philadelphia region, tracking heavy rain Sunday. Here's the weather forecast.

Saturday is DEFINITELY the day to get your outdoor things done in the Philadelphia region. There will be plenty of sun, relatively low humidity levels and warm summer heat, which will be great for beaches, pools, water parks, etc.

Sunday rain is becoming more likely and may be heavy at times. Flooding is a concern, so be careful while driving.

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NEXT big weather changes

Saturday looks like the pick of the week with sunshine and comfortable humidity. Then our next weather maker approaches, with a chance of showers and storms on Sunday.

Heavy rain is possible throughout the second half of the day Sunday with lightning and thunder as well — have an alternate indoor location for any outdoor plans.

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Shower and storm chances may linger into Monday, with drier air likely arriving again Tuesday. Next week looks to be hot with increasing humidity, and several days without storm chances. Summer's not over yet, so enjoy while you can!

By the way — the sun now sets in the 7 p.m. hour and will not set again in the 8 p.m. hour for another eight and a half months.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 90, Low 72

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for heavy rain. High 82, Low 71

Monday: AM shower. High 90, Low 73

Tuesday: Nice day. High 88, Low 72

Wednesday: Sunny and humid. High 90, Low 68

Thursday: Scattered storms. High 90, Low 75

Friday: Chance of storms. High 85, Low 70

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Hourly Forecast

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