Dry Wednesday in Philadelphia region, temps hit 70s later this week. Here's the weather forecast.

Leave the umbrella at home — Wednesday stays completely dry in the Philadelphia region. You'll want a light jacket in the morning when temps are still in the upper 40s, but by afternoon it'll feel comfortable enough to ditch it.

Sunglasses are a good call for the morning commute with some sunshine early. By evening, clouds fill back in, but it stays mild — a great night for a walk.

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Thursday clears out with sun and a high of 72 degrees, but Friday is the real showstopper — temperatures surge to around 75 degrees, nearly 13 degrees above the late-October average and the warmest day of the stretch.

A weak cold front then sweeps through Friday night, knocking highs back to 63 degrees for Saturday.

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But the warmth isn't done: temperatures rebound into the mid-60s Sunday and near 70 degrees Monday, running well above average for this time of year throughout.

The first rain chance doesn't arrive until possibly Monday or Tuesday, but chances are low, with a better chance late next Wednesday night into Thursday, when a few showers are possible.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: More clouds. High 67, Low 45

Thursday: Sunny. High 71 Low 48

Friday: Very warm. High 74, Low 54

Saturday: Some sun. High 63, Low 44

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 66, Low 44

Monday: Shower chance. High 70, Low 45

Tuesday: Shower chance. High 74, Low 49

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