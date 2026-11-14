Slightly warmer Sunday in Philadelphia region as fall chill continues. Here's the weather forecast.

The fall chill will continue Sunday morning in the Philadelphia region, with temperatures starting in the 30s once again, but plan on a little more sunshine early on compared to Saturday.

With the sunshine early on Sunday, temperatures will make their way back into the lower 50s by the afternoon, but some clouds will begin to filter back over the region late. The breeze will also continue to be a bit of a factor in making it feel a little cooler, with a westerly wind from 10-15 mph.

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NEXT big weather changes

The area of high pressure responsible for ushering in this little blast of colder air will be the same weather feature to bring back the sunshine and warmer temperatures through next week.

Currently centered over the Midwest, it's providing our region with the cooler west-northwesterly flow.

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By the middle of next week, it will sink to our south, shifting our flow more out of the southwest, which will send temperatures back into the low 60s.

By Thursday and Friday next week, high temperatures may even climb into the mid-upper 60s with sunshine expected each day.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Sunday: Cool & breezy. High 52, Low 39

Monday: Sunny. High 54, Low 38

Tuesday: Seasonable. High 57, Low 36

Wednesday: Milder. High 63, Low 37

Thursday: Pleasant. High 66, Low 36

Friday: Plenty of sun. High 65, Low 37

Saturday: Nice. High 66, Low 42

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