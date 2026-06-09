Sunny, nice Tuesday in Philadelphia region before temps heat up again. Here's the weather forecast.

Tuesday in the Philadelphia region will be the nicest day for the remainder of the week, by far!

With sunshine, comfortable temps and remarkably comfortable humidity levels, Tuesday is the day to get outside — whether work, play, or prep, take advantage of the day.

Bring your lunch and eat outside, play with the kids after work, take a bike ride, get the yard mowed, etc. Changes will come rapidly, beginning Wednesday.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

We have several next big changes coming.

First, the humidity levels: They will be going up dramatically by Wednesday and will be downright oppressive by late in the day. It stays like that through Friday.

In addition, the temps will be headed back into the mid-90s Thursday and Friday, bringing the feels-like-temps to 100 degrees, perhaps higher during the peak heating of the day. For that reason, we will be in a NEXT Weather Alert both days.

As for storms, showers and a few rumbles are likely on Wednesday, as the warm front moves through and then again on Thursday and Friday, when some of those storms could get strong. Your NEXT Weather team is constantly monitoring and will keep you posted.

CBS News Philadelphia

FYI: Summer officially begins Sunday, June 21, at 4:24 a.m., which is also Father's Day, which means the longest day of the year just became Dad's day to shine a little longer.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 83, low 53.

Wednesday: Turning hot. High 87, low 66.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 94, low 72.

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 96, low 74.

Saturday: Hot. High 92, low 72.

Sunday: Isolated thunderstorm. High 90, low 70.

Monday: Scattered storms. High 87, low 71.

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