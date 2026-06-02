Mostly sunny, warmer Wednesday in Philadelphia region, hotter temps on the way. Here's the weather forecast.

Here we go, the warmup begins with highs in the mid-80s on Wednesday in the Philadelphia region. Shorts and T-shirts will be needed to stay comfortable as we move into the third day of the meteorological summer.

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Expect our second heatwave of the season to begin on Thursday, with highs in the low 90s, and by Friday and Saturday, we'll be in the mid-90s.

CBS News Philadelphia

We're tracking our next rain chances for Sunday as a cold front approaches the area.

Off-and-on rain is likely, with a few rumbles of thunder, but still a bit early to track the specific timing. Your NEXT WEATHER TEAM will keep you updated.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Warmer. High 85, low 57.

Thursday: Heating up. High 90, low 57.

Friday: Hot. High 94, low 64.

Saturday: Hot. High 94, low 70.

Sunday: Evening storm. High 88, low 72.

Monday: Cooler, showers. High 76, low 62.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 79, low 59.

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