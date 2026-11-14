Breezy, chilly Saturday as cold air moves into Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Cold air has settled into the Philadelphia region to bring some of the coldest air the area has had so far this fall.

Temperatures in Philadelphia to start Saturday morning will be in the mid-30s, cold enough for areas of frost to develop through sunrise.

As a result, a frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. The rest of the region will be even colder, with temperatures dipping into the low 30s to upper 20s.

CBS News Philadelphia

Areas that haven't already experienced their first freeze of the season so far will be under a freeze warning until 9 a.m. Sunday.

After the morning chill and a little sunshine, temperatures will gradually make their way into the mid-to-upper 40s under a little more afternoon cloud cover. A brisk northwesterly wind, however, will keep temperatures feeling like the 30s for most of the afternoon.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather change

Sunday will be a similar day to Saturday, but temperatures will be a little warmer in the lower 50s with a little more sunshine.

The fall chill will slowly wane through next week, with temperatures continuing to warm through the 50s and return to the 60s by the middle of the week.

In fact, it looks like temperatures will continue to warm into the mid-to-upper 60s by the end of next week with plenty of sunshine most days.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert for morning freeze. High 48, Low 35

Sunday: Sun, clouds, windy. High 52, Low 41

Monday: Sunny. High 54, Low 38

Tuesday: Seasonable. High 56, Low 36

Wednesday: Milder. High 62, Low 36

Thursday: Warm. High 65, Low 36

Friday: Sunny. High 66, Low 37

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