Weather in Philadelphia region will be dry and mild on Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia region has made it through a pretty wet week and will now be rewarded with a dry and mild day on Friday.

Get your outdoor activities done as another weather maker will bring more rain on Saturday. The latest forecast models bring showers as early as the morning timeframe, but once we hit midday and into the evening, the rain will be widespread and will likely add another half an inch to an inch to our surplus.

Here's a look at the current future cast models:

At this point, the rain looks to be gone by the start of the St. Patrick's Day Parade, but the winds will be howling, gusting at 35 mph-plus. Hang on to your green hat!

As always, the NEXT Weather Team will keep you posted on the changes ahead.