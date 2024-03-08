Watch CBS News
Weather in Philadelphia region will be dry and mild on Friday

By Bill Kelly, Kate Bilo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia area rewarded with mild and dry Friday after wet week
Philadelphia area rewarded with mild and dry Friday after wet week 03:11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia region has made it through a pretty wet week and will now be rewarded with a dry and mild day on Friday.

friday-forecast.png
region-forecast.png

Get your outdoor activities done as another weather maker will bring more rain on Saturday. The latest forecast models bring showers as early as the morning timeframe, but once we hit midday and into the evening, the rain will be widespread and will likely add another half an inch to an inch to our surplus. 

Here's a look at the current future cast models: 

sat-7am.png
sat-10pm.png
sat-12pm.png

At this point, the rain looks to be gone by the start of the St. Patrick's Day Parade, but the winds will be howling, gusting at 35 mph-plus. Hang on to your green hat!

sun-5am.png
weekend-rain-totals.png
st-patricks-day.png

As always, the NEXT Weather Team will keep you posted on the changes ahead. Be sure to follow us on social media and our streaming app.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 5:00 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

