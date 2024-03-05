Philadelphia weather: Unsettled week continues with more clouds, fog and rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Areas of fog and drizzle will continue into the evening in the Philadelphia region on Tuesday, with reduced visibility, especially on bridges and overpasses.

While the bulk of the rain associated with the low-pressure system (one of a few this week!) will be out of the way overnight into Wednesday, the dry period will be a very short-lived one.

Expect light southwest winds overnight with lows in the 40s.

After a cloudy but dry start to Wednesday, the rain returns for the mid-late morning into the early afternoon. This next storm system moves up the coast and hugs the Jersey Shore once again, with moderate to heavy rain spreading across the area after lunchtime.

The rain will continue through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, before letting up Thursday afternoon. With this next round of rain, flooding will be more of a concern, with 1 to 2 inches not out of the question by Thursday morning – this is on top of what we've received since the beginning of the week.

Flooding concerns might be the most elevated along the Jersey Shore, where more than 2 to 2.5 inches of rain may fall before the end of the week. We'll be watching freshwater drainage as well, especially during high tide times.

Expect even the light rain and drizzle to end late Thursday.

If you're in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos: expect these systems to give you light to moderate rain. Temperatures will generally be too warm for this to be snow, even in the higher elevations.

Friday may be the one saving grace day of the week, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and chilly, if not slightly cooler-than-average temperatures. Enjoy it if you can because more rain is in store for Saturday and into the heart of the weekend.

A surface low will develop as a system moves in from the central United States. There is still a bit of uncertainty as far as rainfall rates and exact arrival, but we'll be on the lookout for some more flooding because the ground will definitely still be saturated from this week's rain. Saturday and Sunday will both be mild, with highs in the 50s despite the ongoing rounds of rain, clouds and fog.

Stay with the CBS News Philadelphia NEXT Weather Team as we continue to track the wet weather across the Delaware Valley!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Rain early. High 51

Wednesday: Rain by afternoon. High 55, Low 44

Thursday: Showers around. High 54, Low 49

Friday: Break in the action. High 59, Low 41

Saturday: Rain returns. High 51, Low 38

Sunday: AM rain, windy. High 54, Low 46

Monday: Colder. High 50, Low 36

