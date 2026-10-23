Freeze warning in effect for parts of Philadelphia region as chilly air moves in. Here's the weather forecast.

With fall comes some frosty mornings, and that's exactly what's on tap this weekend in the Philadelphia region.

Temperatures Saturday morning along the I-95 corridor will start off in the mid-to-upper 30s, cold enough for some areas of frost to develop. As you get north and west of Philadelphia, conditions will be even colder, with many down around the freezing mark.

In fact, Saturday morning will be the coolest morning the area has had all season. The last time Philadelphia was cooler was back on April 21, when the low temperature was 34 degrees.

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After the chilly start, temperatures will rebound back into the mid-60s with plenty of sunshine all day long. Sunday will almost be a repeat of Saturday, with chilly temperatures to start before temperatures return to the mid-upper 60s in the afternoon.

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The weather looks to remain tranquil through next week with seasonable, if not warmer than normal temperatures all week long.

By the end of next week, high temperatures will climb back into the low and mid-70s, keeping mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

In fact, this stretch of great fall weather currently looks to last all the way to Halloween, with early indications suggesting seasonable temperatures in the 60s with partly cloudy conditions. Perfect for trick-or-treating!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Saturday: Frosty morning. High 64, Low 39

Sunday: Frosty morning. High 67, Low 38

Monday: Warmer. High 72, Low 41

Tuesday: Sunny. High 68, Low 52

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 68, Low 47

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 73, Low 52

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 74, Low 53

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