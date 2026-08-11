Less humid, sunny Wednesday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

A few morning clouds and showers will give way to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon Wednesday in the Philadelphia region.

It will be a great day to head to the pools, water parks and beaches. Northerly breezes will knock the humidity levels down a bit with dewpoint temps in the mid-60s. No problems if you work outside, just remember the sunscreen.

CBS News Philadelphia

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Another front will come through Thursday night into Friday morning and usher in ever drier, more comfortable air just in time to kick off the weekend.

Except for some unsettled passing showers from time to time, the real chance of our next weather maker isn't until early next week when showers and storms have a better chance of forming.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics as we are about a month away from peak hurricane season.

As of now, there are three areas of interest in the Atlantic, but nothing that shows any immediate threat for our area.

One of those areas of interest has an 80% chance of tropical development over the next seven days. The NEXT Weather Team will keep you posted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Isolated shower. High 86, Low 73.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 89, Low 71.

Friday: Less humid. High 87, Low 74.

Saturday: Nice day. High 84, Low 66.

Sunday: Storm late. High 84, Low 66.

Monday: Stray shower. High 87, Low 73.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 87, Low 70.

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