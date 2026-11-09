Sunny, breezy Tuesday in Philadelphia, tracking a potential nor'easter this week. Here's the weather forecast.

Tuesday in the Philadelphia region brings a bit of a chilly start, but increasing sunshine and temperatures will help lead us through the day.

Temperatures will start off in the upper 30s to mid-40s, but as the day goes on, any morning cloud cover will give way to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon, helping temperatures warm back into the mid-60s.

While overall the day looks nearly perfect for early-mid November, there will be a little breeze at times out of the west from 10-15 mph. All said, Tuesday will be a great day!

NEXT big weather changes

Veterans Day Wednesday also looks sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Wednesday will also be a little less breezy, making Veterans Day a great day for outdoor ceremonies and activities.

But the pattern will change dramatically on Thursday. So much so that the NEXT Weather Team has already issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday ahead of our NEXT Big Change.

CBS News Philadelphia

An initial area of low pressure is expected to move toward the Ohio Valley, with a secondary low developing somewhere near the northern Mid-Atlantic coast. That secondary development could produce a nor'easter, bringing widespread rain, gusty winds and possible coastal flooding Thursday into Friday night. The exact track and strength of the coastal low remain uncertain, and those details will determine just how significant the impacts become.

Rain looks to arrive through midday Thursday, becoming steadier Thursday night as the coastal storm strengthens. Philadelphia and most of the region should see a cold rain, potentially heavy at times, with Friday's temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees.

A storm track closer to the coast could bring stronger winds and heavier precipitation, while a farther offshore or southerly track would reduce some of those impacts. At the Shore, onshore winds could create rough surf, hazardous boating conditions, and some tidal flooding, although the extent of coastal impacts will depend heavily on the storm's track and how long winds remain onshore.

CBS News Philadelphia

There's also a chance for some early-season wintry precipitation north and west of the Philadelphia area.

The air ahead of the storm isn't especially cold, but a strengthening low could generate enough cooling for rain to mix with or change to snow in higher elevations into the Poconos as the system moves east and colder air begins to funnel in from the northwest. The greatest chance appears to be across the Poconos near the I-80 corridor, where elevation will play an important role. This is not currently a snow threat for Philadelphia or the Lehigh Valley.

The storm could linger into Friday night before gradually pulling away, leaving us with a much colder weekend. Saturday looks chilly with highs in the mid 40s, with breezy conditions keeping feels-like temperatures near freezing all day.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Turning sunny. High 66, Low 44

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 66, Low 44

Thursday: NEXT Weather alert for rain. High 58, Low 49

Friday: NEXT Weather alert for rain/wind. High 47, Low 45

Saturday: Chilly. High 47, Low 39

Sunday: Some sun. High 50, Low 39

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 52, Low 36

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