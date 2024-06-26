Intense heat is hitting the Philadelphia region. Here's how Delaware County is helping seniors stay safe.
EDDYSTONE, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County is stepping up its efforts to keep seniors safe in the intense heat. Feel-like temperatures in the Philadelphia region reached 100 degrees Wednesday ahead of a severe storm risk at night.
County leaders announced plans Wednesday to give away 100 free fans to seniors in need.
The fans, donated by PECO, will be distributed through the Delaware County Office of Services for the Aging (COSA).
Delaware County residents age 60 and older can pick up a free fan with ID from any of these eight senior centers funded by COSA.
Chester Senior Center
721 Hayes St, Chester, 19013
Phone: 610-497-3550
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Surrey Media
302 South Jackson St, Media, 19063
Phone: 610-566-0505
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friendship Circle
1515 Landsdowne Ave, Darby, 19023
Phone: 610-237-6222
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon through July
Schoolhouse Senior Center
600 Swarthmore Ave, Folsom, 19033
Phone: 610-237-8100
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Good Neighbor Senior Center
1085 Hook Rd, Sharon Hill, 19079
Phone: 610-586-8170
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Upper Darby Senior Center
326 Watkins Ave, Upper Darby, 19082
Phone: 610-734-7652
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Surrey Center for Healthy Living
505 Parkway Drive, Broomall 19008
Phone: 610-446-2070
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wayne Senior Center
108 Station Rd, Wayne, 19087
Phone: 610-688-6246
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.