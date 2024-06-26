Intense heat is hitting the Philadelphia region. Here's how Delaware County is helping seniors stay safe.

Feels-like temperatures in Philadelphia will reach 100 before severe storm risk moves in

EDDYSTONE, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County is stepping up its efforts to keep seniors safe in the intense heat. Feel-like temperatures in the Philadelphia region reached 100 degrees Wednesday ahead of a severe storm risk at night.

County leaders announced plans Wednesday to give away 100 free fans to seniors in need.

The fans, donated by PECO, will be distributed through the Delaware County Office of Services for the Aging (COSA).

Delaware County residents age 60 and older can pick up a free fan with ID from any of these eight senior centers funded by COSA.

Chester Senior Center

721 Hayes St, Chester, 19013

Phone: 610-497-3550

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Surrey Media

302 South Jackson St, Media, 19063

Phone: 610-566-0505

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friendship Circle

1515 Landsdowne Ave, Darby, 19023

Phone: 610-237-6222

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon through July

Schoolhouse Senior Center

600 Swarthmore Ave, Folsom, 19033

Phone: 610-237-8100

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Good Neighbor Senior Center

1085 Hook Rd, Sharon Hill, 19079

Phone: 610-586-8170

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Upper Darby Senior Center

326 Watkins Ave, Upper Darby, 19082

Phone: 610-734-7652

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Surrey Center for Healthy Living

505 Parkway Drive, Broomall 19008

Phone: 610-446-2070

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wayne Senior Center

108 Station Rd, Wayne, 19087

Phone: 610-688-6246

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.