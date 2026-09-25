Nor'easter brings strong winds, steady rain and flooding to Atlantic City, New Jersey

Strong winds, steady rain and pounding waves brought flooding to parts of Atlantic City, New Jersey, Friday night as a nor'easter moved through the Philadelphia region.

Large waves crashed over the Atlantic City boardwalk, spraying water over both sides of the boardwalk.

Significant street flooding was also reported, particularly on the eastern end of the island toward the back bay.

Around 8:30 p.m., some of the most heavily flooded streets included Melrose and Madison avenues, which run east to west, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine avenues, which run north to south.

Flooding ranged from an inch or two in some locations to about 6 inches in others.

Drivers were seen traveling through flooded streets despite the hazardous conditions. Officials routinely warn motorists not to drive through floodwater because it can be difficult to judge its depth and moving water can pose a serious danger.

Before conditions worsened, some residents ventured outside to experience the storm.

"We saw a video of flooding so we just decided to come," Angel Gallegos Ortiz of Atlantic City said. "Before we came here, we saw double rainbows."

Wilbur Fields of Atlantic City said the nor'easter winds were pushing water into the area and preventing it from receding.

"When the tides come in, they're not going out because of these nor'easter winds and they're just stacking the floodwater up," Fields said. "So we're going to catch it pretty tough these next couple days."

High tide typically brings the worst flooding conditions. The most recent high tide was at 7:20 p.m. Friday, with the next high tide expected at 7:40 a.m. Saturday.

Officials expect at least one and possibly two more rounds of flooding before the storm subsides.