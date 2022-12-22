Ways to prepare your car amid artic blast during holidays

How to prepare for artic blast when driving for holidays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Delaware Valley is preparing for rain along with an arctic blast. It's coming as many people across are heading out to see loved ones for the holidays.

Depending on where you are headed, the winter storm could cancel flights and possibly even close roads in some states. The bitter cold could do a number on your car, especially as many people hit the road for the holidays.

Inside Desimone Auto Group in Old City, workers are busy repairing and fine-tuning a garage full of cars. With a bitter blast headed our way, they're preparing to be extremely busy over the holidays.

"It affects the tires and the breaks and you always have to make sure your tires have enough tread so you're safe on the highway when it rains and snows," Gene Desimone said.

Desimone has worked on cars for decades. He says temperatures in the teens and subzero wind chills are known to bust your battery.

"A car with an old battery if it sits more than a week then it just drains out," Gene Desimone said.

According to AAA, nearly 1.2 million Philadelphia-area residents will travel 50 miles or more over Christmas and New Year's.

With holiday travel happening as our area prepares for winter weather, Desimone says the time to prepare your car is now and have it checked.

"This bracket right here, this bridge it's already on the edge, the tire needs to be replaced," Desimone said.

Driving through snow and rain, make sure your tires have enough tread so you don't lose traction. And perhaps the best advice, listen to your car, if something doesn't sound right, it usually means it needs to be fixed.

"Knowing when you start a car up when it makes a noise that means you have to pay attention," Desimone said.

Sometimes we try and push a repair off but in the long run that can end up costing you more money.