Wayfair bringing second New Jersey location to Cherry Hill with new large-format store

Wayfair is bringing "every style, every home" to people living near the South Jersey area.

On Wednesday, the e-commerce company, based in Boston, announced plans to open a new large-format store in Cherry Hill, making it the second location in the Garden State.

The 86,000-square-foot store will be located at Market Place at Garden State Park.

The online retailer says the location will "give customers another way to explore their home assortment and shop across their stores and digital channels."

The store will also feature an on-site design studio that will allow shoppers to work with consultants on projects.

In June, Wayfair announced its first New Jersey location in Princeton. That store is scheduled to open in 2027.

The Cherry Hill store, the company's 11th location, is expected to open in late 2028.