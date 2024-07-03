Wawa Welcome America 4th of July concert and fireworks road closures, SEPTA service and more

2024 Wawa Welcome America festival to feature headliners Ne-Yo and Kesha

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Wawa Welcome America festival is taking over Philadelphia this Fourth of July, which could mean some serious traffic impacts for anyone traveling around or in and out of the city.

Even before Thursday night's concert and fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, events happening around the city will shut down numerous roads.

Here's a look at road closures to be aware of around the city, and more information on SEPTA train service, festival timing and this year's performers.

Road closures for the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street for stage placement on July 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street for stage removal on July 4 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Road closures for the Salute to Independence Parade

The following streets will be closed for the formation area of the parade:

2nd Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chestnut/Market Street Viaduct between Chestnut and Front Streets to 2nd and Market Streets from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Market Street between 3rd Street to Front Street from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Front Street between Dock Street to Market Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chestnut Street between 2nd Street and Front Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

These streets will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until the parade ends:

3rd Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

4th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

5th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

6th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

7th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

8th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

9th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

10th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

11th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

12th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

JFK Blvd. between Market Street and 15th Street

N. Broad Street between JFK Blvd. and Vine Street

S. Penn Square from S. Broad Street to E. Market Street

E. Market from Front Street to City Hall

12th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

13th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

Arch Street between 12th Street and Broad Street

Road closures for the July 4th concert and fireworks on the Parkway

The following closures are in effect from approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 to 2 a.m. on Friday, July 5 (unless otherwise noted):

1900 Race Street

1800-1900 Vine Street

I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street

Spring Garden Tunnel

Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street

20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

19th Street between Callowhill Street and Cherry Street

The following closures are in effect from approximately 5 a.m. on July 4 to 4 a.m. on Friday, July 5:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 18th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m.)

Rear of Art Museum – Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive

2000-2100 Winter Street

MLK Drive from Montgomery Drive to Eakins Oval

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

The closures listed below are in effect from approximately 5 a.m. on July 4 to 8 a.m. on July 5 unless otherwise noted:

22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

The following closures roads will be closed on July 4 starting at approximately 1 p.m. until approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, July 5:

All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)

All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)

16th and 17th Streets, between Arch Street and Spring Garden Street will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

Due to public safety interests relating to the fireworks show, all roads listed below will be closed from 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 to approximately 1 a.m. on Friday, July 5, unless noted otherwise:

Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive

Lemon Hill Drive

Sedgley Drive

Waterworks Drive

Poplar Drive

SEPTA adding train service for Fourth of July fireworks

On July 4th, SEPTA is adding extra mid-day and late night service. Regional Rail trains will operate on a Sunday schedule, with extra trains supplementing regular service on the Chestnut Hill East, Fox Chase, Media/Wawa, Manayunk/Norristown, Paoli/Doylestown, Trenton and Warminster lines.

Late night train service is also being added to the Lansdale/Doylestown, Manayunk/Norristown, Paoli/Thorndale and Media/Wawa lines.

On the Broad Street Line, express trains will leave from the Fern Rock Transportation Center every 10 minutes from 6 until 6:50 p.m., and Market-Frankford Line trains will depart from either the 69th Street Transit Center of Frankford Transit Center every 10 minutes during the same time frame.

Detours will also impact dozens of bus routes on July 4 and potentially into July 5.

Who is performing at Wawa Welcome America?

Ne-Yo and Kesha will headline the festival's Fourth of July concert and fireworks along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway starting at 7 p.m.

Before the headliners, Philadelphia artists DJ Diamond Kuts and Snacktime will perform together on the Pennsylvania Lottery Groove Stage from 4-6 p.m.

What time are the Wawa Welcome America fireworks?

Organizers have not listed an exact time that the Welcome America fireworks will begin, only that they'll start after the concert featuring Ne-Yo and Kesha ends.