Wawa is testing sushi at stores in Philadelphia region. What do customers think?

Wawa is testing sushi at a limited number of stores in the Delaware Valley, adding six varieties of cooked rolls to the convenience store chain's grab-and-go offerings.

The rolls are made locally and delivered daily by Sushi Soku, a brand of Hissho Sushi, which Wawa described as one of the largest sushi providers in the United States.

"Wawa is always committed to testing new products, formats and services to address consumers' changing needs," the company said in a statement.

Wawa said the sushi is being offered in its Express Grab & Go cases at select stores. The company said early customer response has been "very favorable," with crunchy and spicy rolls among the most popular varieties.

For some customers, though, the phrase "gas station sushi" prompted immediate skepticism.

"With all due respect to Wawa, I think there's better places to get sushi," customer John Mayer said. "So I think they should stick to hoagies."

Others said they do not view Wawa as a typical gas station.

"I love Wawa," Carolann MacNeal said. "I consider it more of a convenience store."

Wawa is testing sushi at a limited number of stores in the Delaware Valley, adding six varieties of cooked rolls to the convenience store chain's grab-and-go offerings. CBS News Philadelphia

MacNeal said she had already sampled the sushi and liked it.

"They gave out free samples, and they were really good," she said.

Candy Jordan was less certain when first presented with the idea.

"Sushi, from Wawa? I don't know," she said.

But after trying a roll, her reaction changed.

Unlike Wawa's made-to-order hoagies, the sushi is not prepared inside the stores. Wawa said the rolls are prepared locally by Hissho Sushi and delivered each day.

Hissho Sushi says it operates in more than 2,500 locations nationwide.

Wawa has not said whether sushi will eventually expand to more stores.

"As we wrap up the test, we will evaluate feedback to determine the future of this product in our stores," the company said.