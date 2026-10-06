Man charged with attempted murder after shooting inside Wawa in South Jersey, officials say

A 20-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after he shot another man inside a Wawa in South Jersey, Camden County officials said Tuesday.

Marcus L. Norman was charged with first-degree attempted murder and other offenses in a shooting inside a Wawa on the 400 block of Sicklerville Road in Winslow Township Sunday night, officials said.

Officials said Winslow Township police responded to the Wawa for a reported shooting just after 9 p.m. Norman was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Cooper University Hospital to be treated, officials said.

While Norman was at the hospital, police were notified the 20-year-old man Norman allegedly shot walked into Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township with a gunshot wound, officials said. He was eventually taken to Cooper University Hospital.

Officials said that surveillance video shows Norman and the other 20-year-old man in a dispute inside the Wawa. The dispute turned into a fight, and officials said that Norman threw the first punch.

The video shows Norman pulling out a gun and shooting the 20-year-old, officials said. Norman sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his left hand during the shooting, according to officials. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Norman was taken into custody in Sicklerville Tuesday morning by law enforcement. He was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Winslow Township Police Department.