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Man charged with attempted murder after shooting inside Wawa in South Jersey, officials say

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Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A 20-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after he shot another man inside a Wawa in South Jersey, Camden County officials said Tuesday. 

Marcus L. Norman was charged with first-degree attempted murder and other offenses in a shooting inside a Wawa on the 400 block of Sicklerville Road in Winslow Township Sunday night, officials said. 

Officials said Winslow Township police responded to the Wawa for a reported shooting just after 9 p.m. Norman was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Cooper University Hospital to be treated, officials said. 

While Norman was at the hospital, police were notified the 20-year-old man Norman allegedly shot walked into Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township with a gunshot wound, officials said. He was eventually taken to Cooper University Hospital.

Officials said that surveillance video shows Norman and the other 20-year-old man in a dispute inside the Wawa. The dispute turned into a fight, and officials said that Norman threw the first punch. 

The video shows Norman pulling out a gun and shooting the 20-year-old, officials said. Norman sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his left hand during the shooting, according to officials. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Norman was taken into custody in Sicklerville Tuesday morning by law enforcement. He was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Winslow Township Police Department.

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