Wawa Hoagie Day returns to Philadelphia despite extreme heat

It's a beloved Philadelphia tradition, even with the heat.

Wawa's annual Hoagie Day returned Wednesday, with the company serving 30,000 hoagies outside the National Constitution Center.

More than 150 workers arrived at 5 a.m. and began building hoagies from eight tons of ingredients. Piles of meat, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes surrounded the early risers.

"This is our day, our tradition!" Wawa spokesperson Jen Wolf said.

Part of that tradition is giving back: Wawa said it will be donating the first 12,000 hoagies to the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia, Philabundance, and the Veterans Multi-Service Center.

"We're so excited to have our annual 30-year tradition of giving back with Hoagie Day," Wolf said.

The remaining 18,000 hoagies are up for grabs – Wawa is distributing the free hoagies at 12 p.m. outside the National Constitution Center on Arch Street between 5th and 6th streets.

Despite the high temperatures that have placed Philly in a heat health emergency, Wawa said its plans did not change.

"Safety is our top priority," Wolf said. "We have an incredible team that's gonna distribute them very quickly."

Even when the hoagies run out, the festivities don't end. The U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band is performing a free concert on Independence Mall following the giveaway.

Visitors can also enjoy free admission to the National Constitution Center throughout the day Wednesday.