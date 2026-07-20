Wawa coffee free at all stores today in honor of late CEO Dick Wood

Hot, iced, black, or loaded with cream and sugar — no matter how you like it, today your Wawa coffee is free of charge.

Wawa is offering a free any-size coffee to all customers at all stores all day in honor of the company's late president, CEO and chairman Dick Wood.

Wood died on July 10 at the age of 88.

In a press release, Wawa said Wood was the visionary and driving force behind its business model and a pillar of servant leadership, values and culture for more than 55 years.

"For more than half a century, Dick Wood embodied the very best of Wawa. Think of everything you know and love about your Wawa. The food. The convenience. The sense of community. They're inspired by Dick Wood. Wawa is what it is today because of his commitment to servant leadership, innovation, and culture," the company said.