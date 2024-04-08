Celebrate Wawa Day on April 16 with free coffee, free admission to National Constitution Center

Winning ticket for $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot sold in Oregon | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa will mark its 60th anniversary in the convenience retail business by offering customers free coffee on April 16 and hosting two events in Philadelphia.

On "Wawa Day," as the Pennsylvania-based chain of convenience stores is calling it, customers will be able to get a free hot coffee of any size all day, according to a news release. All stores will feature vintage décor, cups and hoagie paper, and special tumblers will be on sale. Stores will also have special 60-cent promotions, including a birthday cake doughnut and some drinks.

The company expects to give away nearly 1.5 million free cups of coffee.

Wawa will also host special events at the Wawa location at 6th and Chestnut streets in Center City and at the National Constitution Center.

At the Center City store, the day will begin with a "ceremonial coffee pour" by former Penn State and NFL star Devon Still. Wawa will then recognize three Day Brightener customers who make Wawa "a special place filled with heart-warming moments," the release said. Wawa and The Wawa Foundation will also honor local and national charity organizations, including the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, with $1 million in gift cards.

Individual stores will recognize their own Day Brighteners, the announcement said.

At the National Constitution Center, admission will be free all day, thanks to Wawa.

Wawa will also unveil a special exhibit "about American business through the lens of Wawa's innovation, growth and ability to connect communities" at the museum.

Still and positive psychologists from the University of Pennsylvania will educate guests about the science behind the magic of Wawa and the "Wawa Ties" that are strengthened each day in all Wawa stores.

Wawa's first store opened in Folsom, Pennsylvania, on April 16, 1964, and the Wawa Foundation launched on that day in 2014.

In 2023, Wawa celebrated the opening of its 1,000th store — with free coffee for customers, of course.