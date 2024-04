Free Wawa exhibit at National Constitution Center shows you how the business got started Wawa has gone through a few different logos and design changes in its 60 years after starting out as a dairy farm and milk delivery service. Now you can get into the National Constitution Center for free to check out an exhibit walking you through Wawa's history. Jasmine Payoute chats with Jenna Winterle Kehres at the National Constitution Center to hear more about what visitors can expect.