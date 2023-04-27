Wawa celebrates opening 1,000th store with free coffee

OAKLYN, N.J. (CBS) -- Thursday marked a milestone for Wawa as the company opened its 1,000th store. The newest location is in Oaklyn, Camden County in New Jersey.

A huge celebration got underway at 9 a.m.

Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders were there, along with Swoop and the Birds' pep band.

Wawa is also donating $1 million in gift cards to local charity partners and nonprofits.

The store is giving away free coffee at the store Thursday to celebrate.