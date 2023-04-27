Watch CBS News
Wawa celebrates opening 1,000th store with free coffee

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Wawa opening 1,000th store, celebrating with free coffee
Wawa opening 1,000th store, celebrating with free coffee 00:32

OAKLYN, N.J. (CBS) -- Thursday marked a milestone for Wawa as the company opened its 1,000th store. The newest location is in Oaklyn, Camden County in New Jersey.

A huge celebration got underway at 9 a.m.

Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders were there, along with Swoop and the Birds' pep band.

Wawa is also donating $1 million in gift cards to local charity partners and nonprofits.

The store is giving away free coffee at the store Thursday to celebrate.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

April 27, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

