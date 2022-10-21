Wawa to close several stores overnight after armed robberies

Wawa to close several stores in Philly, Bucks County overnight after armed robberies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Days after Wawa announced two Center City locations are permanently closing for safety concerns, CBS3 has learned nine Wawa's in Northeast Philly and Bucks County are shutting down overnight following a pair of armed robberies.

On Thursday night, that suspect remains on the run.

The robberies happened in Bucks County but a store in Somerton is on the list. The Wawa is open to customers until about midnight, but the store will then close and it won't reopen until 5 a.m.

"Safety comes first before your coffee," Kim Dorman said.

Days after an alleged armed robber held-up two Bucks County Wawa's on consecutive nights, officials announced they're closing nine stores spanning from Northeast Philadelphia, to Bensalem and Churchville from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

"If I'm working night shifts, I come here," Kevin Varghese said.

The suspect first held up the employees inside the Wawa at Street Road and Bustleton Avenue in Lower Southampton Monday morning around 2 a.m.

One night later, Northampton Township police say the same man committed the same crime at the Wawa inside the Holland Shopping Center around 3 a.m.

"To have them so close together in a timespan that's unusual," Chief of Police John "Ted" Krimmel Jr., said.

The overnight closures do not include credit card gas purchases and are said to be temporary with employees using the time for stocking, inventory and cleaning

"It's safer for them in today's world, I think, it's a good idea," Dorman said.

While many customers CBS3 spoke with say they agree with the decision, some do note the inconvenience, especially for people who work very late or early.

"Being in EMS, where do we have to go? A lot of places are closing since COVID, so Wawa is always there for us," Arnold said.

In a statement, Wawa says they "Temporarily close or limit hours at some stores due to external operational challenges or recommendations by local authorities for the safety and security of our associates."

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police.