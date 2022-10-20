$10K being offered for arrest in 2 Bucks Co. Wawa burglaries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help to identify the gunman who robbed two neighboring Wawas on back-to-back nights. The armed robber hit the Wawa at Bustleton Pike and Street Road in Lower Southampton early Monday morning.

Police say even they were surprised he was at it again the following night at a Wawa on Buck Road inside the Holland Shopping Center in Northampton Township.

He's now considered armed and dangerous.

Police want you to take a look at this suspect. They hope someone watching can help identify the gunman who they say robbed two Wawas, two miles apart.

Lower Southampton police chief John Krimmel says the suspect carried the same chrome revolver in both burglaries, leading officials in the neighboring towns to realize it was not a coincidence.

"To have them so close together in a timespan that's unusual," Police chief John T. Krimmel Jr. said. "He displayed a silver revolver demanded money."

He says crime is down since the pandemic in Lower Southampton.

"We had a pretty good uptick in 2020 but in 2021 it was down a bit," Krimmel said.

The incidents have residents on alert.

"In this neighborhood, it's just shocking," Bensalem resident Dan Veneziale said.

Another says they tell their family not to stop places at night.

"Especially in the evening, I tell my own family, don't stop anywhere at night," Dorothy Malec said.

Many now wonder if Wawa will be forced to curb overnight hours.

"I know a lot of Wawa employees and it's really hard for them and they're actually overnight employees and they have a hard time with different difficult customers coming in and out," resident Madison Mitchell said.

CBS3 reached out to Wawa about closing stores overnight, but have not heard back regarding that yet. They did say in a statement, "Nothing is more important than the safety of their employees and customers.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for an arrest in the case.