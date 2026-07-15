Water main break in Norristown leaves nearly 100 customers without water

Nearly 100 customers in Norristown, Montgomery County, are without water after a water main break on Tuesday.

The intersection of DeKalb and Elm streets remains closed as Pennsylvania American Water works on repairs. According to the city, those repairs are expected to be completed by the middle of the day Wednesday.

PAW has distributed bottled water to residents impacted by the loss of service, and people in the area can bring their own containers to fill with potable water from a portable tank located at 1007 DeKalb Street.

Service area impacted by the Norristown water main break CBS Philadelphia

Once the repairs are finished, PAW says residents might notice some discoloration in their water. "If your water is discolored, run the cold water taps only, at the lowest level of the house for about 3 to 5 minutes until the water runs clear," the company said. "You will not receive any further notification unless additional action is required or conditions change."