Water restored after main break floods Main Street in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood

A significant water main break in Manayunk was repaired and restored Friday night after a part of Main Street flooded, the Philadelphia Water Department said.

The Philadelphia Water Department and Office of Emergency Management joined the fire department on the 4300 block of Main Street as they responded to the leak Friday afternoon.

Philadelphia fire crews asked the public earlier to avoid a section of Main Street as they worked to repair.

In a statement to CBS News Philadelphia, PWD said maintenance crews were trying to isolate the flow to an 8-inch water main that was first reported at 10:20 a.m.

Main Street was closed in both directions between Levering and Cotton streets.

Chopper 3 was over the scene just after 12:20 p.m., where emergency crews were spotted working on a messy Main Street.

CBS News Philadelphia

Additionally, PWD said they're contacting any property owners or residents in the area who may be impacted by the water main break.

PWD customers who lose access to their water or experience flooding are advised to call (215) 685-6300 immediately.