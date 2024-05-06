2024 Met Gala red carpet arrivals. See Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Demi Moore and more celebrities

NEW YORK -- Stars are arriving on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala tonight in New York City.

The Met Gala is held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where all of the biggest names in fashion show off their best and boldest outfits.

The these this year is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," stemming from the latest exhibition by the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The dress code is "The Garden of Time," so expect bold looks inspired by nature.

Zendaya

Zendaya

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth join Vogue's Anna Wintour as co-chairs of this year's event. Zendaya has been to five Met Galas.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny arrives wearing custom Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano. This is Bad Bunny's third year at the Met Gala.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore

Emily Ratajkowski



Emily Ratajkowski

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Jennifer Lopez



Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo has been on guest list at the Met Gala 13 times.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Hemsworth is attending his first Met Gala with his wife Elsa Pataky.

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour

Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, has been orchestrating the Met Gala for 27 years.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

Serena Williams

Serena Williams

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah

Stray Kids

Stray Kids

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker

Donald Glover

Donald Glover

Matt Damon

Matt Damon

Gayle King

Gayle King

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons

Jessica Serfaty Michel

Jessica Serfaty Michel




