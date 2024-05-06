2024 Met Gala red carpet arrivals. See Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Demi Moore and more celebrities

CBS News New York
NEW YORK -- Stars are arriving on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala tonight in New York City.
The Met Gala is
at the held annually , where all of the biggest names in fashion Metropolitan Museum of Art . show off their best and boldest outfits
The these this year is
stemming from the latest exhibition by the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The dress code is "The Garden of Time," so expect bold looks inspired by nature. "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,"
Follow our coverage below and see the most eye-catching outfits of the night.
Zendaya
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
John Shearer
Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth join Vogue's Anna Wintour as co-chairs of this year's event. Zendaya has been to five Met Galas.
Bad Bunny
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Bad Bunny attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
/ Getty Images
Bad Bunny arrives wearing custom Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano. This is Bad Bunny's third year at the Met Gala.
Demi Moore
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Demi Moore attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
/ Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (EDITORâ€™S NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Ariana Grande
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Ariana Grande attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Dimitrios Kambouris
Emma Chamberlain
US social media personality Emma Chamberlain arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City.
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
/ Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
J.Lo has been on guest list at the Met Gala 13 times.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Dimitrios Kambouris
Hemsworth is attending his first Met Gala with his wife Elsa Pataky.
Anna Wintour
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Anna Wintour, Vogue Editor-in-Chief, attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
/ Getty Images
Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, has been orchestrating the Met Gala for 27 years.
Brie Larson
Brie Larson at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Lil Nas X
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Lil Nas X attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Dimitrios Kambouris
Serena Williams
US tennis player Serena Williams arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Alia Bhatt
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Alia Bhatt attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
John Shearer
Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Dimitrios Kambouris
Gigi Hadid
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Gigi Hadid attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Dimitrios Kambouris
Penelope Cruz
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: PenÃ©lope Cruz attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Dimitrios Kambouris
Queen Latifah
US actress Queen Latifah arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Stray Kids
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, Hyunjin, I.N, Lee Know, and Changbin of Stray Kids attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Kevin Mazur/MG24
Mindy Kaling
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Mindy Kaling attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
/ Getty Images
Zoe Saldana
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Zoe Saldana attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
/ Getty Images
Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Dimitrios Kambouris
Donald Glover
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Donald Glover attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
/ Getty Images
Matt Damon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Luciana Damon and Matt Damon attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Dimitrios Kambouris
Gayle King
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Gayle King attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Dimitrios Kambouris
Ben Simmons
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Ben Simmons attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
/ Getty Images
Jessica Serfaty Michel
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Jessica Serfaty Michel attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
/ Getty Images
