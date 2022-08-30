Watch Live: White House, health officials to provide updates on monkeypox response effort

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The White House Monkeypox Response Team and federal public health officials will hold a press briefing to provide updates on the monkeypox response effort. Some of the speakers include Xavier Becerra, secretary of Health and Human Services, John Bel Edwards, governor of Louisiana, Dawn O'Connell, HHS assistant secretary for Preparedness and Response, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, White House Monkeypox Response deputy coordinator and Bob Fenton, White House Monkeypox response coordinator

The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.

What: The White House Monkeypox Response Team and federal public health officials will hold a press briefing to provide updates on the monkeypox response effort.

The White House Monkeypox Response Team and federal public health officials will hold a press briefing to provide updates on the monkeypox response effort. Date: Aug. 30, 2022

Aug. 30, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.

The White House, Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.