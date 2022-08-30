Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: White House, health officials to provide updates on monkeypox response effort

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The White House Monkeypox Response Team and federal public health officials will hold a press briefing to provide updates on the monkeypox response effort. Some of the speakers include Xavier Becerra, secretary of Health and Human Services, John Bel Edwards, governor of Louisiana, Dawn O'Connell, HHS assistant secretary for Preparedness and Response, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, White House Monkeypox Response deputy coordinator and Bob Fenton, White House Monkeypox response coordinator    

The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. 

  • What: The White House Monkeypox Response Team and federal public health officials will hold a press briefing to provide updates on the monkeypox response effort.  
  • Date: Aug. 30, 2022
  • Time: 2:00 p.m.
  • Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.
  • Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 1:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.