Child fatally shot in Washington Township, New Jersey, police say

A 10-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a home in Washington Township, New Jersey, on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at a home on the 400 block of Westminster Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said officers responded to the home and found the 10-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead, despite lifesaving efforts by emergency medical personnel at the scene, police said. The 10-year-old was a student at Birches Elementary School, police said.

Birches Elementary School was placed on lockdown amid the incident, according to a letter from the school.

The students and staff at Birches weren't in any danger, according to the letter.

The Washington Township Police Department and Washington Township Public Schools responded to Birches Elementary School amid the incident.

Washington Township School District will offer counseling services and other forms of support at Birches on Wednesday morning.

The district said it would provide more information once it became available.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.